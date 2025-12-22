Shadab stars as Sydney Thunder thrash Brisbane Heat

Shadab Khan’s decisive four-over spell and Matthew Gilkes gutsy knock propelled Sydney Thunder to a 34-run victory over Brisbane Heat in the ninth fixture of the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 here at the Manuka Oval on Monday.

Set 194, Heat fell short and could only score 159 for six at the end of their 20 overs.

Matt Renshaw, who scored a century in his previous outing, remained the top-scorer for Heat with 43 runs to his name. The left-hander hit four boundaries and a six in his 28-ball knock.

Colin Munro and Jack Wildermuth started positively in the chase, adding 37 in 4.4 overs before Shadab Khan removed both batters in an over to halt their proceedings.

Munro was caught for 18 while Wildermuth could not get going after making 15.

As a result, Brisbane Heat were 38-2 in 5 overs as Matt Renshaw and Hugh Weibgen paired up and launched a recovery.

The duo’s 70-run partnership off 47 balls took the score over the 100-run mark and brought Sydney Thunder back in the game.

However, the protagonist Shadab was again in the moment, who cleaned up Renshaw to give Sydney Thunder a breakthrough. Soon after, Weibgen followed him and was bowled by Daniel Sams for 30.

Consequently, Heat slumped to 108-3 to 115-4 in 14.3 overs.