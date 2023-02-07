Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, Abdullah Siddiqui to sing PSL8 anthem

Singers Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi will sing the official anthem of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth season.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Super League said Shae Gill will lend her voice to the official PSL8 anthem.

📢Artist announcement📢 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐞 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐁𝐋 𝐏𝐒𝐋 𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦! ✨ How excited are you?#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray pic.twitter.com/SKnoR68F8H — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 7, 2023

PSL stated that Asim Azhar will “take the HBL PSL 8 anthem to the next level”.

PSL stated that Faris Shafi will be on the microphone.

📢Artist announcement 📢 Faris on the mic 🎙 Nazreen & hazreen are you ready for HBL PSL anthem?#HBLPSL8 #SabSitarayHumaray pic.twitter.com/O5pzsosHAI — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 7, 2023

The announcement got fans excited. They took to social media platforms to express their excitement.

😍😍😍 — Osama Imtiaz (@osamaography) February 7, 2023

Good hogya release krdo ab — Mohammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) February 7, 2023

He’s going to rock it for sure. — Ahmed Sheikh (@AhmSheikhh) February 7, 2023

excited her voice so mesmerizing — aashu. (@definitelyBabar) February 7, 2023

Well that some news can’t wait — Amir Shahzad (@5Amir_Sha) February 7, 2023

Already loving the combo; Shae Gill and PSL 👏❤️ — Shoaib Khan Niazi (@ShoaibNiazi015) February 7, 2023

Ye Sab sitaray Humaray 🤩 — maaz (@criclicious) February 7, 2023

PSL8 is to be played from February 13th till March 19th between Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

The tournament will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The round-robin stage will be contested from February 13 to March 12. The opening fixture will be contested between hosts Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

The knockout phase will kick off on March 15.

