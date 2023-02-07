Tuesday, February 7, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, Abdullah Siddiqui to sing PSL8 anthem

test

Singers Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi will sing the official anthem of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth season.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Super League said Shae Gill will lend her voice to the official PSL8 anthem.

PSL stated that Asim Azhar will “take the HBL PSL 8 anthem to the next level”.

PSL stated that Faris Shafi will be on the microphone.

The announcement got fans excited. They took to social media platforms to express their excitement.

 

PSL8 is to be played from February 13th till March 19th between Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

The tournament will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Related – PSL 8: Viewers will now be able to watch the tournament on A-Sports

The round-robin stage will be contested from February 13 to March 12. The opening fixture will be contested between hosts Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

The knockout phase will kick off on March 15.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.