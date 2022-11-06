Shae Gill croons Nayyara Noor classic: Watch

The latest video of emerging music star Shae Gill is viral on social media as she crooned to legendary Nayyara Noor’s classic ghazal.

A video circulating on the internet for the past couple of days sees the ‘Pasoori’ fame mesmerizing the audience at a social gathering with her take on a classic ghazal by the legendary singer of the country.

Gill chose the iconic ‘Kahan Ho Tum Chale Ao’ by the ‘Nightingale of Pakistan’ to serenade the audience at the Ghazal night.

The short clip of Gill recorded by an attendee at the event is going viral on social media and fans seem to be loving the brave act of the rising star and praised her for her impressive performance.

About Shae Gill, the young singer rose to fame earlier this year with her chartbuster track ‘Pasoori’ with Ali Sethi in ‘Coke Studio’ season 14.

Speaking about her experience with the audio streaming platform Spotify earlier, Gill revealed that her musical journey started in a ‘best friend’s room in the hostel’ where she lived. “We just started making videos then and that’s how Shae Gill started,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention, Gill has often been dubbed as ‘Dua Lipa of Pakistan’ by many fans as quoted by her co-singer, Sethi.

