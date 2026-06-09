The entertainment world is buzzing following the official announcement of The Empty Address, a highly anticipated multilingual cinematic project. Spearheaded by fashion mogul and producer Shafeeq ur Rahman, the venture marks a significant milestone as he expands his creative portfolio into international filmmaking.

Produced under his prominent banner, The Star Life Hyderabad, the film is generating massive interest across social media platforms, capturing the attention of both the fashion and film industries.

Everything We Know About ‘The Empty Address’

The Empty Address represents Rahman’s first major venture targeting a global audience, blending elements of Indian storytelling with international cinematic standards.

Director: Sagar Joshi

Production House: The Star Life Hyderabad

Languages: Multilingual release in English, Hindi, and Telugu

Filming Locations: Principal photography will take place across various locales in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While the exact plot details and star-studded cast remain closely guarded by the creators, industry insiders hint that the project is a major leap in Rahman’s creative vision. More comprehensive announcements regarding the cast are expected in the coming weeks.

Who is Shafeeq ur Rahman?

For those asking who Shafeeq ur Rahman is, he is a highly influential Indian fashion entrepreneur, event curator, and media producer based in Hyderabad. Born on January 25, 1985, Rahman boasts deep cultural and political roots within the region.

Elite Family Background and Royal Connections

Lineage: He is the son of the late Khalil ur Rahman, a distinguished former Member of the Rajya Sabha who served on the Executive Committees for the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Energy. His mother, Farrukh Jamal, hails from one of Hyderabad’s historic and highly respected Jagirdar families.

Royal Ties: Shafeeq ur Rahman is married to Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath, a descendant of the Royal Nizam family of Hyderabad, firmly anchoring his ties to the city’s historic legacy.

A Powerhouse in the Fashion and Lifestyle Sectors

Long before stepping into international cinema, Rahman established himself as a dominant figure in the lifestyle industry.

Through his venture, The Star Life Hyderabad, he has conceptualized, curated, and managed more than 200 elite fashion and lifestyle events spanning domestic and international stages. His platforms have consistently championed budding Indian designers and elevated local talent to global prominence.

His industry influence reached new heights in February 2022 when he was appointed as the official City Partner of Fashion TV (FTV), a move that substantially boosted his global lifestyle network.

Expanding His Footprint into Film and Television

While The Empty Address is his most ambitious project to date, Rahman is no stranger to media production. He has steadily built an impressive production portfolio across television and digital platforms. Some of his notable previous production credits include: The Third, Hacker, Bro Code, Dehleez, Nazar, Savdhaan India Crime Alert, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai and Love in Dehradun.

Awards and Industry Recognition

Rahman’s diverse contributions across fashion and entertainment have earned him several distinguished accolades, including:

The International Glory Award (IGA)

The Global Icon Award

The Man of the People Award

With The Empty Address transitioning into active production, Shafeeq ur Rahman is positioned to successfully bridge the gap between regional Indian media and global cinema.