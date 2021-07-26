Shafqat Mahmood summons meeting to decide on extension in summer vacations

ISLAMABAD: An inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference has been convened on Tuesday to decide on extension in summer vacations, ARY News reported.

The inter-provincial education ministers’ conference will be presided by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.

The meeting will mull over extending summer vacations till August 13. The decisions will be taken in light of the ongoing situation of the pandemic across the country.

All education ministers of four provinces will attend the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that schools in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen on August 1 as vacations announced by education ministers in both provinces will end on July 31.

Earlier, provincial education minister Murad Raas had announced month-long summer vacations for schools in the province.

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier recommended summer holidays in educational institutes nationwide from July 18 till August 01, but the Punjab govt reportedly had opposed the decision