Shafqat Mehmood tests Covid-19 positive again

ISLAMABAD: Federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood said on Thursday that he had once again tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, the minister said: “I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine and hopefully with some rest will recover soon.”

The education minister also urged people to take all precautions specially wearing a mask at all times.

I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon. Please continue to take all precautions specially wearing a mask at all times — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 13, 2022

Shafqat Mehmood earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021.

A few days ago, President Dr Arif Alvi had also tested positive for the COVID-19 for the second time.

Pakistan reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan is seeing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 3,019 fresh pandemic cases over the last 24 hours, marking it the highest in nearly the past four months.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,270 samples were tested during this period, out of which 3,019 turned out to be positive, showing a drastic surge in the national positivity rate of 6.12 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.7%.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,992 after five more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

