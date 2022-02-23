Shafqat Mehmood launches free meal programme for school children

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday inaugurated “school meal programme” to provide free lunch meals to students of government-run educational institutions in Islamabad.

Under the initiative, the government will provide free lunch meals to 25,000 students of 100 schools on daily basis.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said the free meals for students would be provided by the AWT.

He also announced that this facility would be extended to all primary schools across in Islamabad soon.

“In first phase, the food will be provided to primary school children, and soon it will be introduced in all primary schools across Islamabad”, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood also thanked Senator Fozia, Education Secretary Naheed Durrani, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani and DG FDE Dr. Ikram who took special interest in the launch of this program.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Quaid-e-Azam University Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, IBCC Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and Federal Directorate of Education DG Dr Ikram Ali Malik.

