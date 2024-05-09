Shagufta Ejaz breaks silence on second marriage with Yahya Siddiqui

Pakistani drama industry’s veteran actor Shagufta Ejaz opened up on her second marriage with her husband Yahya Siddiqui, after being a single parent to her two daughters.

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s comedy show, seasoned TV actor Shagufta Ejaz revealed that her now-husband Yahya Siddiqui waited for two years after he proposed to her for marriage before she accepted.

She shared that it was because she had two elder daughters from her previous marriage and had her insecurities regarding Siddiqui not being as loving to her daughters as a ‘biological father’. “That was the only demand I had from him, which was to act like a real father to my daughters,” said the veteran.

“But after witnessing whatever brief interactions he had with my children during that time, I felt like they would be safe with him. And my observation was proved absolutely right,” she added.

Pertinent to note here that Shagufta Ejaz had two elder daughters from her first marriage, named Anya and Haya. Both of them are now married.

With her second husband Yahya Siddiqui, the veteran shares two more daughters, Nabiha and Emaan, whereas, the former also has two sons from his previous marriage.