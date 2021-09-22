Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s annual Urs begins today

BHITSHAH: Annual celebrations of the Urs of Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai to begin at shrine town of Bhitshah under strict security measures from Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The government of Sindh has announced public holiday in the province on 14th Safar (September 22nd-today). However, the provincial government has postponed official ceremonies of the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Urs owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Annual Urs ceremonies will begin by laying floral wreath at the grave of Shah Bhittai in Bhitshah by Sindh’s Secretary Auqaf and other officials of the department.

The government has taken stringent measures for the security of Urs celebrations. The police department has deployed over 600 policemen, 15 SHOs and five DSPs for security at Bhitshah.

The devotees reaching at Bhitshah to attend the 278th Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. A large number of people have thronged in Bhitshah near Hala- the centre of traditional Sindhi handicrafts.

The Urs begins every year on 14th Safar and lasts for three days. The three-day ceremony of the Urs begin with poetry recital, literary conference, and other cultural activities.

The Sindh government relaxed Covid restrictions in the province from September 16 (Thursday), including allowing shrines to open at the discretion of concerned divisional and district administrations.

Last year all official Urs celebrations were canceled and only award distribution ceremony was held at H.T. Sorley Hall.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai ( 1689 to 1752) was a great poet and Sufi saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of the Sindhi language. His collected poetry was compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.