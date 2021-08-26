Qureshi, Iranian counterpart discuss ‘coordinated approach for Afghanistan’

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Thursday and discussed with him the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

“Pleased to meet FM Amirabdollahian in Tehran and shared congratulations on assumption of office,” the foreign minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He said he had “extensive discussions on regional security and a coordinated approach for Afghanistan to work towards security, stability and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan”.

Pleased to meet FM @Amirabdolahian in Tehran and shared congratulations on assumption of office.

➖Had extensive discussions on regional security & a coordinated approach for #Afghanistan, to work towards security, stability & an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Mon1XFEO9u — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 26, 2021

Speaking to the Iranian FM, Qureshi emphasised that peace in Afghanistan will ensure greater economic integration progress and connectivity. He also invited FM Amirabdollahian to visit Pakistan to “build on Pakistan-Iran strong bilateral relations”.

His Tehran visit is part of a four-nation trip to apprise Pakistan’s neighbouring countries on its perspective about the situation evolving in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country.

On Wednesday, FM Qureshi met his Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe. Both the foreign ministers reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in close contact.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had apprised his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan’s policy to support an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Afghan leaders would achieve a workable solution.