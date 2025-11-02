PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja, Shaukat Basra call on Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Salman Akram Raja and Shaukat Basra met party stalwart Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a hospital in Lahore on Sunday to inquire about his health and discuss the prevailing political situation in the country, ARY News reported.

According to party sources, Salman Akram Raja and Shaukat Basra called on Shah Mahmood Qureshi during their visit. The meeting remained brief but cordial, as the leaders conveyed their good wishes for Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s recovery.

During the discussion, the PTI leaders also exchanged views on the current political climate and the efforts for the release of the party’s founder, Imran Khan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who remains under medical care, appreciated the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the party’s political struggle through democratic means.

Party insiders described the meeting as part of PTI’s efforts to maintain coordination among senior members amid the prevailing political challenges.

Earlier, on October 31, 2025, former PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Mehmood Moulvi, also called on Shah Mahmood Qureshi at PKLI.

That meeting focused on the broader political situation in the country, with discussions extending to developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The series of meetings is being seen as an important development in light of the shifting political landscape and ongoing efforts to realign key figures within PTI’s leadership.

Former PTI leaders from Karachi, including Imran Ismail, had reportedly been in Lahore for the past two days. Sources said the former party members have been maintaining regular contact and remain in close coordination with one another.