Qureshi calls for respect, unity as PTI leadership faces internal divisions

LAHORE: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has made a significant appeal to the party leadership, ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation with the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the PTI leadership outside the prison to maintain unity and good conduct.

He said, “I appeal to the leadership of our party, who are outside the jail, to keep unity and good behaviour intact.”

The senior PTI leader addressed the party leadership, saying, “Those of us who are inside the jail are looking to you. I urge you to ensure unity and maintain a sense of mutual respect and take actions for those of us in jail.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed concern over the statements being made by some members of the party against each other, stating, “The ones in jail are hurt by the bickering happening outside.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated that the charges against him were all based on a single allegation and clarified that he had no involvement in any conspiracy, sabotage, or acts of provocation.

When asked about the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Qureshi chose to remain silent, adding, “I have served as Foreign Minister, and my role was always to engage in diplomacy and resolve conflicts.”

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar stated that internal differences within the party should not be discussed on public forums, adding that the decision regarding ticket distribution was made by the founder, Imran Khan.

According to reports, while talking about the internal rifts in the party, Barrister Gohar added that the decision regarding ticket distribution was made by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

In response to news of internal party disagreements, Barrister Gohar clarified that the parliamentary party was kept informed about the distribution of tickets, and the provincial allocation process was transparent.

Barrister Gohar further stated that the decision on ticket allocation was taken by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and that no one was given two tickets. Imran Khan believed that this would reduce their options at the centre.

When asked by a journalist about the use of the term “conspiracy,” Barrister Gohar explained that disagreements among colleagues are common and not a big issue.