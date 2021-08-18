Peaceful Afghanistan in Pakistan’s best interest: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s best interest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This he said while talking to his Chinese counterpart during a telephonic conversation. Both the leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country, Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi said peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and added that Islamabad always supported Afghan Peace Process. Lauding the role of China, Qureshi said both Islamabad and Beijing played their role for enduring peace and stability in Kabul.

The foreign minister informed his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about the decisions made in the recent National Security Committee (NSC) meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He called upon the international community to continue supporting Afghanistan for the betterment of the people.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to visit the neighbouring countries to gain their confidence amid the major developments in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has decided to take the neighbouring countries into confidence during an important phase of the transfer of power in Afghanistan, diplomatic sources told ARY News.

Sources said that FM Qureshi will pay visits to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran from August 25 to 27. The foreign minister will the governments of the neighbouring countries to discuss the Afghanistan situation and the crucial phase of power transfer.