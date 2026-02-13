Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks up on PTI founder's health condition

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has strongly criticised prison authorities and the Punjab government after party founder Imran Khan’s latest medical report caused a political stir in the country.

Speaking informally to reporters during a court appearance in Rawalpindi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi alleged that the jail administration had failed to fulfil its responsibilities regarding inmates’ basic rights, including access to medical treatment.

The former foreign minister also claimed that senior PTI leaders, including Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed and Yasmeen Rashid, were not taken to the hospital despite having scheduled medical appointments.

Shah Mahmood alleged that jail officials cited security concerns and administrative issues as reasons.

Talking about his own health, the vice chairman of the PTI further said he was undergoing treatment at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and cautioned that surgery might be required if care was not provided in time. He also alleged that he was not being shifted to the hospital on the pretext of security.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed concern over reports about the incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan’s eye condition. “I was saddened to hear about it. I can do nothing except pray,” he said.

He warned that if any inmate were to lose their eyesight at Adiala Jail, the responsibility would lie with the authorities and the government.

On national security, the former foreign minister endorsed the government’s position that India was involved in militancy in Balochistan. He added that he wished to see peace in the country and did not support instability or unrest.