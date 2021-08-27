FM Qureshi, UN chief discuss Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a telephonic exchange with United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres on Friday exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He appreciated the contribution of the United Nations in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and noted that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, including by supporting the Afghan people’s socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

UNSG Guterres expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan. He sought Pakistan’s continued support in that regard.

Qureshi assured the UN chief of all possible support to the UN in the fulfillment of its mandate. He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the international community in evacuation and relocation efforts.

The foreign minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to assist the UN in all possible ways.