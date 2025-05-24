PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi discharged from hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was discharged from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Qureshi had been admitted to the hospital for eight days due to chest pain. Following his discharge, a heavy police contingent escorted the former foreign minister from the hospital to jail.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman was rushed to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from Jail on May 17 after reporting chest pain.

According to his lawyer Rana Mudassir, Qureshi was shifted to hospital following Fajr prayers. The former foreign minister underwent an initial check-up by jail doctors before being moved to the hospital for further evaluation, where he went through multiple diagnostic tests.

Rana Mudassar confirmed that the jail administration informed Qureshi’s family about his condition, and they are being updated on his medical status.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi indicted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KP) Ali Amin Gandapur, and other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case.

READ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi sent to judicial remand

As per details, the Rawalpindi ATC heard the case and charged Ali Amin Gandapur and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with 14 other PTI leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January last year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.