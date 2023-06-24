34.9 C
Shah Mehmood Qureshi's bail extended in terrorism case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail in a terrorism case has been extended till July 10 without proceedings, ARY News reported.

The former minister appeared in the anti-terrorism court along with his lawyer, Ali Bukhari.

Qureshi’s bail was extended as ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas has been transferred, and the new judge has not assumed charge yet.

Earlier on Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the case pertaining to vandalism and violence on May 9.

Read More: Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar granted transit bail in riots case

A case was registered in Tarnol police station on the incidents of May 9.

Grating bail to veteran politicians, the court stopped the police from arresting Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and issued a notice to the police and sought the records till July 10.

The duo were also ordered to submit a bond of Rs0.1 million each.

