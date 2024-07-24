Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s physical remand extended in May 9 cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the judicial remand of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, by 12 days in seven May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

The court has ordered the police to submit the challan by August 5. Due to security concerns, Qureshi was not produced in court, and the prosecution requested a proceeding without his presence.

The court allowed the proceeding without Qureshi’s presence due to security concerns. Qureshi’s attendance was marked through a video WhatsApp call.

Earlier, the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent to judicial remand following his alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

The court after rejecting the plea to extend the physical remand, sent the PTI leader to judicial remand under police custody for 14 days.

READ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi sent to judicial remand

Qureshi, who is already in jail for charges, was interrogated in Adiala Jail during his physical remand period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January this year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases while Qureshi has been arrested in recent May 9 cases.