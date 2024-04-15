Shah Noorani road crash death toll rises to 19

The death toll from Thursday’s Hub road accident has risen to 19 after one more passenger succumbed to his wounds on Monday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place on the first day of Eidul Fitr when the truck pilgrims were travelling in overturned and slipped into a deep roadside ditch near Hub while en route to the Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar.

According to reports, a truck, carrying pilgrims from Qasim Jokhio Goth of Makli area in Sindh’s Thatta district, lost control, veered off the road and plunged into a ditch.

The funerals of victims, offered on Saturday, were attended by a huge number of villagers and people from surrounding areas, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and local lawmakers.

The Sindh government had announced compensation for the victim’s families.

The chief minister said his government has a procedure in place to pay Rs100,000 compensation to families of victims. “I have directed MPAs and MNAs to facilitate the affected families, and we will try to compensate the families of the victims”; he mentioned.