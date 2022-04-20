‘Dunki’: Shah Rukh Khan announces his debut collab with Rajkumar Hirani

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan teases his next project, ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu in a fun announcement video.

On Tuesday, Bollywood’s King Khan made the big announcement of his first-ever collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, known for helming iconic characters like ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘PK’, and ‘Sanju’.

The quirky announcement video shared by the superstar on social media begins with him admiring the illustrious characters when the filmmaker enters the frame and was questioned by star-struck SRK if he has ‘anything’ for him, to which Hirani replied in positive.

Khan further interrogated if the script has elements of ‘comedy’, ’emotions’, and ‘romance’, Hirani assured him that the script has all of this but Khan has to avoid his iconic arm pose, “I will chop them off[arms]”, he quipped in response.

The excited albeit intrigued Shah Rukh went on to ask the name of the movie, “Dunki”, said the filmmaker.

Moreover, Khan called Hirani his ‘Santa Claus’ in the caption, and wrote, “Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.”

‘Dunki’ will hit the theatres on December 22 next year on the festive occasion of Christmas 2023. The Bollywood title penned by Rajkumar Hirani will see SRK alongside versatile actor Taapsee Pannu.

Cheering the achievement, Taapsee noted that it took her 10 years to finally make it. “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site on Tuesday.

Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally “All is Well”😁 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 19, 2022

“But then a superstar once said ‘agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho to puri kayanat tumhe usse milane me lag jati hai (if you wish for something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to get it for you,” she further referenced Khan’s popular monologue from 2007 title ‘Om Shanti Om’.

