Shah Rukh Khan beats Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise in the elite club

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed the likes of Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise and pop superstar Taylor Swift, as he joined the elite billionaires club with his massive net worth.

After his illustrious career of over three decades, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, 59, has finally achieved a billionaire status, amassing a massive wealth of INR 12,490 Crore ($1.4bn or £1.03bn), per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, an annual ranking of India’s wealthiest individuals.

With the milestone, the ‘Jawan’ star is now on the list of the world’s richest celebs, along with Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rihanna and Selena Gomez.

Besides sharing the club with several Western stars, and ahead of Swift, Gomez and Jerry Seinfeld, among others, the whopping net worth of Khan also makes him the richest actor in India and one of the richest ones across the globe.

However, Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, reveals that Khan’s billionaire status is mainly driven by his ‘stakes in Red Chillies Entertainment [his production company] and Kolkata Knight Riders [his IPL franchise]’, in addition to movie and advertisement earnings, as well as real estate investments all over the world.