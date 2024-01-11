Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on family’s struggle in recent years

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about the struggles he and his family has been grappling with in the last few years especially after he faced a series of flops at the box office.

In a speech at the Indian of the Year 2023 ceremony, Khan candidly shared the challenges he faced, both professionally and personally. The actor acknowledged the impact of the global pandemic, expressing solidarity with those who faced hardships during these trying times.

“The last four, five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I am sure some of you also because of Covid and stuff. Most of my films flopped, a lot of specialists and analysts started writing my death-knell, some idiots did the same, which actually is the same thing, analysts and idiots. Not something that I really bother about,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

Candidly reflecting on the string of film failures, Khan revealed how analysts and critics wrote off his career.

“And then, at a personal level, a little bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened to say the least which made me learn a lesson that be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, and still know it in your heart when everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, whoom, life may come and hit you,” he added.

He urged others to remain hopeful, happy, and honest, treating life’s challenges as unexpected plot twists rather than the definitive end of the story. The belief that goodness begets goodness became a guiding principle for Khan, echoing his resilient spirit.

“But this is a time you need to be the hopeful, happy, honest storyteller, and continue doing whatever you are doing and kind of think this is a nasty plot twist, this is not the story you are living. And 100 percent is not the story’s end. Because somebody somewhere told me that life mein filmon ki tarah, anth mein, sad theek ho jaata hai. Aur agar theek na ho, toh anth nahi hai. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. And I believe in him because I believe that goodness begets goodness,” the Jawan star said.

Receiving the Indian of the Year 2023 award, Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to celebrating accolades. He shared a heartwarming tradition he initiated years ago—dedicating every award to one of his children. “I am taking this award back home for them.”

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan delivered back-to-back hits in one single year with Pathaan and Jawan.