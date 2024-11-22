Suhana Khan trolled once again; netizens call her ‘horrible’

Bollywood starlet Suhana Khan, daughter of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, is being trolled mercilessly by the netizens for her ‘horrible’ performance in the new commercial.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Exactly a year since her debut movie ‘The Archies’ landed on Netflix, triggering brutal trolling and criticism for the star kid on her character of Veronica and it had just started to die down, but Suhana Khan is back on the radar of keyboard warriors now for her latest screen gig.

Suhana gets featured in a long mobile phone commercial, which has only one dialogue for her to enact, before the ad transitions into a music video, with the actor joining the background performers to flaunt some dance moves.

However, as soon as the ad was rolled out on social media, fans started trolling the young actor for her lack of charisma and negative screen presence, while many also defended Suhana, blaming the entire bad execution of the ad.

Reacting to the Reddit post, a social user commented, “She just has no charisma, no screen presence. She could fade in the background and nobody would notice. Very bland and blah,” while another opined, “Man she has negative screen presence. She’s in the front yet your attention goes to side characters.”

“You can tell someone isn’t star material when you immediately start paying more attention to background actors,” one more comment read.

“She already has no screen presence. On top of that they decided to give her the most basic outfit with boring makeup,” a fourth noted, while a fifth remarked, “Trying soooo hard to channel her non-existent inner DP. The fit, the hair, the styling and vibe. Who thought that chipku horrendous hairstyle will suit her?!”

On the work front, Suhana Khan made her Bollywood debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical ‘The Archies’, which premiered on streaming giant Netflix last November.

Also Read: Vedang Raina makes surprising revelation about ‘Archies’ co-star Suhana Khan

She will mark her big-screen debut with her father Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Sujoy Ghosh’s hotly-anticipated action thriller ‘King’.