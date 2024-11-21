Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Accused also targeted son Aryan

The arrested accused who issued a death threat to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan earlier this month reportedly targeted his elder son Aryan Khan as well.

As reported by Indian media, arrested suspect Faizan Khan, a lawyer from Chhattisgarh, had Shah Rukh Khan’s first-born son Aryan on the radar as well, as his mobile phone had searches related to the superstar’s security team and his son’s movement.

Notably, after SRK received a life-threat call at his production company Red Chillies Entertainment’s office in Mumbai, the police traced the phone number to Raipur-based lawyer, Faizan Khan, who previously filed a complaint against the actor as well.

The officials took Faizan into arrest and secured a transit remand against the suspect, who in his defence claimed that his phone was stolen three days before the said call.

However, in the latest development, the police have now learned that the accused had purchased the mobile phone just days before the threat call and inserted the sim, which was not deactivated after the phone was stolen as claimed, nor any attempt was made by the owner to locate the phone. The investigation also suggests that the suspect tried to hide the phone himself after the crime.

During the investigation, the officials reportedly also found out from the seized phone that the accused gathered detailed information about the ‘Jawan’ actor’s security measures and Aryan’s movements through extensive online searches.

Reportedly, upon being questioned about the searches, the suspect failed to provide any convincing reason for collecting the information about the actor’s and his son’s security.

Moreover, the accused also used an application to acquire the landline number of Bandra Police Station, which he later used to make the threatening call.