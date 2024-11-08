Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Accused lawyer previously complained against actor

Mumbai Police have traced the phone number, which issued a death threat to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, to be of a lawyer, who previously complained against the actor.

In a swift response to a life-threat call, received at Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment, Mumbai Police sprung into action, starting a joint investigation with Cyber Police on Thursday.

As per the latest development, the officials have traced the phone, which is believed to be of a Raipur-based lawyer, Faizan Khan, who reportedly hails from Rajasthan, and previously filed a complaint against SRK, over a dialogue in his 1994 film ‘Anjaam’, which referred to deer hunting.

However, the accused has denied his involvement in the threat call and claimed that his phone was stolen three days before the said call. “My phone was stolen on November 2, and I lodged a complaint,” he said. “I told Mumbai police about it. They interrogated me for about two hours.”

“Whoever has made a call from my phone, it seems intentional. I think it is a conspiracy against me,” the person claimed further.

The officials are now working to track the actual caller, in order to investigate the alleged theft of the lawyer’s phone and the threat call to the Bollywood star.

It is to be noted here that the same lawyer earlier complained against Khan, over a dialogue in his film, about deer hunting. “I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection,” he reportedly said.

For the unversed, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of the same community has repeatedly threatened to kill the ‘Jawan’ actor’s close friend and fellow actor Salman Khan as well, for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998, during a film shoot.

The same gang is also responsible for the killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique last month, who had close ties with the ‘Tiger 3’ star and was also responsible for ending Shah Rukh and Salman’s long-standing feud.