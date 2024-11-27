Shah Rukh Khan draws parallel between him and Mufasa

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is set to voice the titular character in the Hindi version of the highly-anticipated ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Widely known as ‘Badshah or King Khan, the actor narrated Mufasa’s journey in a promo video for the upcoming movie.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan drew parallels between his life and Mufasa, the titular character in the upcoming film

The Bollywood actor said that Mufasa was the kind of king who inherited loneliness.

“Lekin uski ragon mein behta tha uska junoon. Aur ussi junoon se usne zameen se uth kar aasmaan ko chua (But his passion flowed in his veins. And with the same passion, he rose from the ground and touched the sky). Many kings have ruled the earth, but he ruled everyone’s hearts,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the promo for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’

The Bollywood actor then drew parallels to his own journey, saying, “Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh kahaani, par yeh kahaani hai Mufasa ki (This story sounds very similar, but this is the story of Mufasa).”

Read more: Ayeza Khan to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in her next project?

It is worth noting here that Khan’s sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have also voiced character in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’

Aryan Khan lent his voice to Simba, Mufasa’s son, while AbRam is a young Mufasa.

Apart from Shah Rukh and his sons, Bollywood actors Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Meiyang Chang, and Makarand Deshpande also voiced key characters.

The Walt Disney Pictures film, directed by Barry Jenkins, is set for a release in theatres on December 20.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood superstar is gearing up to begin filming for his next project, Sujoy Ghosh’s action-thriller ‘King’, also featuring his only daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.