Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Film Award after 33 years in Bollywood

With over 100 films and 33 years in Bollywood, megastar Shah Rukh Khan has finally won his first National Film Award for ‘Jawan’.

After giving several memorable performances in his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan finally received his first-ever National Film Award, for Best Actor, in Atlee’s mega-hit ‘Jawan’.

Khan expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for the prestigious recognition in a video message, where he appeared with an arm cast on his right hand, to say, “To be honoured with the National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility.”

“A National Award is not just about achievement. It’s a reminder that what I do matters. This award is a reminder that acting is not just a job — it’s a responsibility. A responsibility to show truth on screen,” he added in his heartfelt speech on social media. “It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema.”

Besides SRK, actors Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey were also bestowed with Best Actor awards this year, for their work in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ and ’12th Fail’ respectively. Meanwhile, ace filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sleeper hit ’12th Fail’ was also named the Best (Hindi) Film of the year.

On the other hand, Karan Johar’s directorial comeback ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

