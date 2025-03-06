Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ postponed again

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated next film, titled ‘King’, has postponed its shoot once again.

With a smashing comeback year 2023, with three consecutive releases, and no big screen outing last year, Shah Rukh Khan fans now anxiously await his return on the big screen, with the much-buzzed ‘King’.

However, if reports are to be believed, the team had to delay the shoot of the film once again, after undergoing a director change, from Sujoy Ghosh to Siddharth Anand, who is now giving some final touches to the script, to make it a larger-than-life spectacle.

According to the details, ‘King’ will not go on the floors this month, as planned previously, and Khan will start filming across India and Europe in June. Subsequently, the title is expected to arrive in theatres later next year.

Quoting reliable sources, an entertainment publication reported, “Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have made a film like Pathaan and the idea is to up the standards set by YRF Spy Universe film with King. Hence, Sid is getting all the things right on paper before taking the film on floors.”

The insider also shared, “Red Chillies Entertainment [of Khan] and [Anand’s] Marflix [Pictures] are committed to providing a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audience.”

While there have not been many details about the plot of ‘King’, reports suggest that Khan essays the character of a don in the action-packed thriller, co-starring his only daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

