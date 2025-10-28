Shah Rukh Khan likely to join Enrique Iglesias for new song

Hyderabad: Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and iconic pop sensation Enrique Iglesias are expected to team up for the coming film King on a song.

The two stars potentially sharing musical bonding have shocked fans and become the most debatable entertainment stories of the weekend.

The rumours had started gaining momentum after an entertainment account posted, signalling both stars featuring together on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Something exciting seems to be brewing—a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK’s next biggie #King?”

The entertainment handler was enough to set the internet on fire as fans quickly came forward to react online, saying it was “a dream crossover between Bollywood and international pop.”

However, regarding this development, neither SRK nor Enrique Iglesias has yet officially announced the musical alliance. On the other hand, the happiness surrounding the prospect of this collaboration is still in place.

It’s worth it to know that in case speculations become true, it would be the first-ever musical alliance in the life of the Bollywood King.

According to reports, Enrique Iglesias is right now in India for his two-night concert in Mumbai, celebrating his return to the nation after over 20 years.

However, he will showcase his talent live at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, a similar venue where he previously performed in 20004 on October 29 and 30.

Shockingly, the tickets were sold out within an hour, forcing the organisers to extend one more night for the fans.

The “Hero” hitmaker not only came to India for a concert, but the reports claimed that he aims to explore the culture of Mumbai city, consisting of stops at Colaba Causeway, the Gandhi Museum, and the Siddhivinayak Temple.

In this regard, the newswire said that Enrique is possibly extending his stay to explore the Taj Mahal in Agra before returning to his homeland.

The reports additionally revealed that the Spanish pop singer is expected to meet Shah Rukh Khan and his family during his stay in India.

Moreover, Enrique Iglesias often speaks up about his admiration of Bollywood, and fans assume this meeting could surface something remarkable.

The scheduled Mumbai event is also likely to attract some well-known names from the Indian cinema.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Rasha Thadani are expected to attend. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora are also likely to appear, along with Ambani family members.