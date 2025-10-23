Shah Rukh Khan makes Diwali special for wife Gauri

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) made Diwali even more memorable for his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, by joining her and her staff to celebrate.

Numerous photos from the exclusive Diwali event circulated on social media, demonstrating Shah Rukh taking a break from his profession to attend Gauri’s team celebration.

Shah Rukh stands in the centre in one photograph, clad in a clean white shirt and dark trousers, surrounded by his wife’s crew, all dressed in festive saris, lehengas, and kurtas.

Meanwhile, the internet users immediately flocked towards the comment section online, leaving heartwarming wishes along the post.

“Good looks, good looks, and only good looks,” SRK’s dying heart fan wrote, whereas another user called him “the biggest green flag.”

“Sweet gathering 😍 Happy Diwali,” one more added.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is still reigning fans heart even after three decades of the film’s release.

To celebrate the iconic’s film’s 30th anniversary, the 59-year-old actor and the 51-year-old actress sat down with Variety for an interview.

While speaking, the two gushed over their real-life bond and their chemistry as Raj and Simran in the Yash Raj Films production.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been 30 years since ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ released,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

Meanwhile, Kajol shared that working with the Don 2 star felt effortless from the very first take.

“There’s a kind of understanding, a rhythm, and a trust that just clicks. You know exactly how the other person thinks, how they’ll react, how a look, a pause, or even silence will land,” she shared.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor further added, “We never had to overthink, over-plan, or try too hard. There is a lot of mutual respect and comfort in our equation. And I think audiences feel that; they sense authenticity, even if they don’t know the work behind it.”