Shah Rukh Khan makes surprising confession about ‘King’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan made a surprisingly playful confession about his hotly-anticipated next film, with daughter Suhana Khan, titled ‘King’.

With a smashing comeback year 2023, with three consecutive releases, and no big screen outing last year, Shah Rukh Khan fans anxiously await his return on the big screen, with the much-buzzed ‘King’, co-starring his only daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The movie which was initially announced with director Sujoy Ghosh at the helm, has now been handed over to the filmmaker Siddharth Anand, of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’ fame, Khan confirmed over the weekend.

Speaking about ‘King’ at an event at the Global Village in Dubai, U.A.E., on Sunday, Khan confirmed the rumoured development when he said, “I’m not just shooting it here; I’m shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

“He said, ‘Don’t tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.’ So I can’t tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you; you will have fun,” SRK quoted Anand.

Further talking about the film’s title, derived from his nickname ‘king’, Khan playfully admitted, “I’ve used many titles…Now we have run out of titles…Now, Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off.”

While there have not been many details about the plot and release slate of the title, reports suggest that Khan essays a don in the action-packed thriller.