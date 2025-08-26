Real-life fan? Man disguises as delivery boy to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

In a bizarre move, a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan attempted to enter the Bollywood megastar’s house, Mannat, disguised as a delivery boy.

Indian social media influencer, Shubham Prajapat, left his 70k Instagram followers amused with his hilarious creativity, as he shared a video of himself trying to get into Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai bungalow, impersonating a rider of a private food delivery company.

The video opens with Prajapat initially waiting patiently outside the main gate of Mannat to enter the property and catch a glimpse of the ‘Jawan’ star and his family’s luxurious abode. However, he was left disappointed when the security personnel predictably denied him entry.

That’s when the content creator decided to order two cold coffees from Zomato, for himself and SRK, and convinced the actual delivery guy to hand him over his bike and the delivered parcel. As he confidently approached the main gate again, to enter as a delivery guy, he was instructed by security guards to use the ‘secret back door’ instead.

As he followed the instructions, Prajapat was excited to finally get inside Mannat, but his hopes crumbled again when another security guard asked him to call the number that had been used to place the order.

When he failed to do so, the guard quipped, “Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne (If Shah Rukh Khan would make a call, the coffee maker himself would break into a dance),” denying him entry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham Prajapat (@madcap_alive)

The video has since gone viral, and netizens can’t help but appreciate Prajapat for his creativity, but more than that, they can’t get enough of the guard’s one-liner.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip