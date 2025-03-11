web analytics
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat renovation plans in jeopardy?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai bungalow Mannat’s renovation plans face hurdle after a complaint by a social activist.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The Bollywood actor and his family moved out of their residence last month to live in a rented flat as his lavish estate was set to undergo a grand renovation.

However, Shah Rukh Khan is now looking at legal trouble as a social activist raised concerns about potential violations in the proposed work, Indian media outlets reported.

Santosh Daundkar, a social worker, has urged India’s National Green Tribunal (NGT) to halt Mannat’s renovation process as the plot was reportedly reserved for the Art Gallery.

“The entire plot under reference was reserved for an Art Gallery in the statutory Development Plan, which has been got deleted without any mandatory permission of the MCZMA,” Daundkar stated in his appeal.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan, family move out of Mannat to live in a rented flat

In his appeal, he questioned the legitimacy of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance to Shah Rukh Khan’s plan to add two more floors to his mansion.

Claiming violations in the renovation plans, Daundkar suggested that the Bollywood actor’s actions were part of CRZ infringements.

The complainant also accused Shah Khan Khan of demolishing two “heritage structures” without getting necessary environmental clearance.

The social activist further claimed that Mannat’s renovation works involved the illegal extraction of “substantial minor minerals and groundwater.”

