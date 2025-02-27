Shah Rukh Khan termed a ‘very underrated’ actor

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar called Shah Rukh Khan a ‘very underrated’ actor as he pitched his ‘extraordinary film’ to the Bollywood megastar.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, the ‘Wanted’ actor Mahesh Manjrekar opined that Shah Rukh Khan is one actor in the Bollywood industry who is extraordinary but his potential has not been utilized to the maximum by the filmmakers.

“There is one actor who, as an actor, who is very underrated but I feel he is brilliant, is Shah Rukh Khan. As an actor, he is extraordinary,” he said. “He is so easy in front of the camera.”

Moreover, the veteran actor also pitched, “It’s a brilliant film where I want him to play a paid assassin… extraordinary film.”

“As I said, he, who must have graduated in economics, then somewhere he has come here, so he’s always well dressed, has a rimless glass ka chashma (spectacles). And he believes ki he is the best today because he plans everything routinely. It’s a very very very good rule,” Manjrekar added about Khan.

Notably, SRK had no major releases last year besides a voice role in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Hindi version. He will be next seen in the much-buzzed ‘King’, co-starring his only daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

