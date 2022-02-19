Shah Rukh Khan asked to apologize High Court!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been asked to apologize to Gujarat High Court in the 2017 stampede case against the actor.

On Thursday, Gujarat High Court observed it would be better if Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is asked to apologize to the court rather than facing trials in the 2017 stampede case.

For those unversed, Bollywood’s King Khan has a criminal case registered against him for the stampede, in which a person died and several got injured to get a glimpse of the superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

In 2017, ahead of the release of his then anticipated action drama ‘Raees’ which stars Pakistani A-lister Mahira Khan opposite Bollywood actor, a promotional train journey event was planned from Mumbai to Delhi, passing through Vadodara Railway Station of Gujarat.

Countless hardcore fans of mega superstar horded at the location to get a glimpse of him, which resulted in the death of a person, while several got injured. Later, a political leader Jitendra Solanki filed a complaint against the actor, for being the cause of the incident.

In order to defend the actor, his counsel argued that “Shah Rukh Khan did not enter the platform of the railway station and only waved his hand and threw t-shirts, balls among the public which is not an offense.”

Furthermore, he claimed that the person who died was a heart patient, and the incident was not the cause of his death.

“If you want the trial to take place with regard to the alleged offense, imagine the kind of chaos that would be caused, do you want that?”, the court observed, “I will ask him (Khan) to send an apology letter to you. Put an end to this matter.”



The court adjourned the case till the next hearing on February 24.

Comments