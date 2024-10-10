Shah Rukh Khan’s costar recalls film crew waiting for days

Actress Mahima Chaudhry, who starred alongside Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in 1997’s “Pardes,” revealed a surprising incident about the actor.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the actress recalled her working experience with Khan who is considered one of India’s best actors.

Mahima Chaudhry, while talking about her time spent with Shah Rukh Khan while filming ‘Pardes,’ said that the cast and crew of the film waited for 20 days for the Bollywood star to arrive at the set.

“During the initial 15-20 days of Pardes, everyone kept saying he would arrive today or tomorrow, but he didn’t show up. When he finally did, everyone huddled around him, because we were all new, and waited for him to say, ‘Hi’. Once he started a conversation, everyone would listen. He is full of stories,” the actress said.

According to Chaudhry, she learned a lot from Khan while working with him on the film.

“I would sit and watch his takes to see how he does the scenes, says his lines, performs the dance steps etc to watch and learn,” the Bollywood actress said.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, ‘Pardes’ starred Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry alongside Apurva Agnihotri, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath and Himani Shivpuri.

The movie emerged as a big hit after its release while the actress’s performance was also praised by critics.

The movie’s success attracted many opportunities for the Bollywood actress who starred in several movies opposite top Indian actors.

Recently, Chaudhry played one of the lead roles in “The Signature,” and is gearing up for the release of her film “Emergency,” in which she portrays cultural activist and writer Pupul Jayakar.

Her character had a close relationship with the Nehru family and was a dear friend to former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.