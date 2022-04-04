Khans from Bollywood meet Saudi Arabia’s culture minister

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Farhan Al Saud shared pictures of his meeting with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The pictures were shared on the micro blogging social media application Twitter. The actors were tagged in the pictures. In the caption, he wrote that the objectives was to collaborate for exploring “partnership opportunities”.

لقاءات مثمرة مع نجوم بوليوود @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar وسيف خان، استكشفنا خلالها العديد من فرص الشراكة بين السينما السعودية والهندية.#رؤية_السعودية_2030 pic.twitter.com/Itb3RpBkgk — بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود (@BadrFAlSaud) April 2, 2022

“It was great to meet members of the thriving Indian film community including Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and explore partnership opportunities together!” his post read.

It is pertinent to mention that the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge star is busy promoting his upcoming action film Pathaan, which is set to release in January next year. Meanwhile, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s next project is Tiger 3, which is expected for April 2023 release.

As far as the Gabbar is Back is concerned, he was recently seen in the action-comedy Bachchan Paandey. His upcoming projects are Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfiee among others.

The Race star has worked in Vikram Vedha, which also starred Hrithik Roshan.

