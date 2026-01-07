Shahbaz Gill was expelled from PTI for stealing gold 'lota', claims Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Sher Afzal Marwat has made significant claims in the ongoing Toshakhana case, which is being pursued against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. Marwat alleged that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill misappropriated official gifts during his tenure.

Speaking on ARY News’ programme Off The Record, Sher Afzal Marwat said that official records showed a gold gourd had been issued in the name of PTI founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi. However, it was reportedly received by Shahbaz Gill instead.

Marwat further stated that at the same time, Shahbaz Gill allegedly stole two mobile phones belonging to Imran Khan and handed them over to former DG ISI Faiz Hameed.

During an inquiry into Shahbaz Gill’s conduct, it was revealed that he had also taken the gold lota, which never reached Bushra Bibi. He added that the gourd was allegedly sold by Shahbaz Gill to an individual who owns one of the largest petrol pump networks in Pakistan.

Following these alleged actions, Shahbaz Gill was reportedly expelled from PTI due to the theft of the mobiles and the gold lota, Sher Afzal Marwat said.

The Toshakhana case continues to draw attention as authorities examine the chain of custody for official gifts and investigate the involvement of government officials in alleged irregularities.

Shahbaz Gill, Imran Riaz booked in fake picture case

On January 15, 2025, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and journalist Imran Riaz Khan in a case pertaining to AI-generated social media content involving Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

According to details, the FIA arrested three individuals from Lahore, Muzaffargarh, and Faisalabad for running a social media campaign against the Punjab chief minister and UAE President.

The FIA Cybercrime Wing has also nominated Shahbaz Gul and Imran Riyaz in the case, and efforts are being made to arrest them soon.

The arrested individuals, identified as Nadeem Javed, Muhammad Ejaz, and Amer Abbas, are accused of creating and disseminating fake videos targeting high-profile personalities, including the Punjab CM and UAE President.