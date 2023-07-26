Shahbaz Gill declared proclaimed offender in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill proclaimed offender over his continued absence in sedition case, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supara heard the case and rejected Gill’s plea for an online court appearance.

The court declared the PTI leader proclaimed offender and adjourned the hearing of the case until July 31.

In previous hearing, the court directed National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman to block the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The court also directed authorities concerned to fix notice of absconder at his Faisalabad residence. The details of properties under Gill’s name in Faisalabad and Islamabad was also sought by the court.

In March, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gill on March 29 to travel to the United States (US) for four weeks.