Shahbaz Gill ‘disappears’ from Lahore’s Services Hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has ‘disappeared’ from a VVIP room of Lahore’s Services Hospital, where he was being treated for respiratory issues, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Dr Nauman – Registrar Medical Unit Two of Services Hospital – issued an absence report to Medical Superintendent (MS), claiming that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill ‘disappeared’ from a VVIP room.

In the letter, the Registrar noted that the PTI leader disappeared from the facility without informing the management.

“When we visited Gill’s room for a routine medical checkup, he was missing,” the letter stated, adding that medical file and necessary records were also missing from the room.

Meanwhile, PTI MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has rejected disappearance report, claiming that Gill was still under treatment at Services Hospital. “A day earlier, he [Gill] went to a private orthopedic for a check-up for some time,” she added.

ڈاکٹر شہباز گل ابھی بھی سروسز ہسپتال میں زیر علاج ہیں. گزشتہ روز کچھ دیر کے لیے وہ پرائیویٹ آرتھوپیڈک کے پاس چیک اپ کے لیے گئے. ڈاکٹر شہباز گل کے حوالے سے چلنے والی خبریں بے بنیاد ہیں. — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) December 24, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was shifted to the Services Hospital over shortness of breath. The PTI leader was having difficulty in breathing and coughing.

This is not the first time that the PTI stalwart has been hospitalized, earlier in the month of September, Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff was shifted to the PIMS Hospital after his health condition deteriorated in the Adiala Jail.

Earlier, Balochistan Police summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Qila Abdullah.

Read more: Shahbaz Gill summoned by Balochistan police in sedition case

According to police, seven sections of the peca act are included in the first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

The Balochistan police added that the PTI leader had been summoned and he agreed to cooperate with the police.

Comments