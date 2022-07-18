Shahbaz Gill exposes ‘rigging tactics’ of PTI rivals in Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill has exposed the rigging tactics used by the political rivals in the Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to ARY News programme Power Play, Shahbaz Gill said that organised rigging was made in Punjab by-polls. He said that all tactics were used to rig the Punjab by-elections and the police force was used by the PTI’s political rivals.

He said that the election commission had declared nearly 4 million registered voters dead and later the polling agents of the PTI were stopped from entering the polling stations. Many voters had faced difficulties to cast their votes as their constituencies were deliberately changed.

Gill alleged that some voters were deliberately stopped from casting their votes.

Regarding his arrest, Shahbaz Gill revealed that he was kept in a dirty cell and a surveillance camera was installed to keep an eye on him. He added that expired food was also placed in his cell.

Commenting on the allies, Gill said that he will remember the situation a few weeks before the toppling of the PTI government, as well as those who left them alone despite giving assurance to support the political party.

On July 17, Dr Shahbaz Gill had been arrested for allegedly roaming with armed men during Punjab by-polls.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar had confirmed the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill. Tarar alleged that armed men were present with Dr Gill despite a complete ban on carrying weapons across Punjab. Section 144 was imposed across Punjab which prohibits carrying and exhibiting weapons, he added.

Tarar further alleged that the PTI leader made an illegal move to get fame and he allegedly brought armed men to disturb the law and order situation.

