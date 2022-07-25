Shahbaz Gill: ‘General elections likely to be announced before Oct’

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Staff of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, Dr Shahbaz Gill predicted Monday that general elections are expected to be announced before October, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the vice-president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz admitted that a trustee chief minister was powerless.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He questioned about the complete silence on media over the press conference of the Sharif family and other leaders of the coalition government in which they targeted the judiciary.

READ: SC REJECTS COALITION GOVT’S PLEA FOR FORMATION OF FULL BENCH

Gill claimed that he got some reports regarding the general elections in October this year. He added that a businessman close to the ruling PML-N came to him and brought a message from the ruling party.

“The businessman sought 2-3 names from the PTI to hold talks. We are ready for free and fair elections even if it is going to be held tomorrow. I have conveyed the businessman’s message to Imran Khan. Imran Khan has also said that PTI wants free and fair elections.”

READ: FULL BENCH PLEA: COALITION GOVT ANNOUNCES TO BOYCOTT SC PROCEEDINGS

The PTI leader rejected the allegations of soft interference by the coalition government and said that it was a tactic of diverting attention from the recent political developments.

He said that PTI is fully ready to cooperate with the government for the organisation of free and fair elections in the country.

Comments