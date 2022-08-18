Shahbaz Gill physical remand: IHC summons IG, medical officer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the medical officer and superintendent of Adiala Jail at 3pm today on the petition challenging PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand, ARY News reported.

According to details, Acting CJ IHC, Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case against the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill. The PTI leader’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the IHC asked Gill’s lawyer you have challenged the physical remand order? On which lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that the guidance given by the Additional Sessions judge within the law was not followed.

The court issued a notice to the IG police, jail superintendent and the medical officer to appear before the court at 3pm today.

Read more: Shahbaz Gill shifted to PIMS hospital for medical examination

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital Islamabad after he reportedly faced respiratory issues.

Earlier, an Islamabad session court handed the PTI leader to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand. Additional session judge Zeba Chaudhry announced a verdict reserved on Wednesday morning after hearing arguments from both sides. “Shahbaz Gill is handed over to Islamabad police for next 48 hours,” the judge ordered.

Comments