Shahbaz Gill reacts to Aleem Khan’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday regretted the allegations raised by former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan, ARY News reported.

Responding to Aleem Khan via video message, Dr Shahbaz Gill said Aleem Khan should have raised the allegations when he was part of the government.

He said Aleem Khan was not forced by anyone to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and alleged that the disgruntled party leader tried to get the 300 acres of land near the river legalised.

Shahbaz Gill also went on to say several times that the business of Aleem Khan directly came in conflict with the PTI’s manifesto.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled leader Aleem Khan on Monday said that it will be sad to see Pakistan Muslim League -Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi making Naya Pakistan.

Speaking with media in Lahore, Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to call Pervaiz Elahi as the biggest dacoit of Punjab. “Will he now make Naya Pakistan,” he asked.

Khan said why was there a need for such a struggle when the PML-Q leader was going to be made Punjab’s chief minister. The PTI disgruntled stalwart asked the PTI leadership to bring the person forward who has given more sacrifices, adding he worked night and day for the country and participated in the 126-day sit-in as well.

