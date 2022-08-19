Shahbaz Gill shifted to Kohsar police station

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill has been shifted to Kohsar police station from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, ARY News reported.

A team from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station reached PIMS hospital to shift Shahbaz Gill after a six-member medical board of the hospital declared him ‘fit’ after checking his medical reports.

The PTI leader will be presented before the court today. The police will seek an extension in Gill’s physical remand on the basis of medical reports.

Sources on Thursday said, after checking the medical reports, the medical board comprising of specialised physicians had declared Gill ‘fit’.

The PTI leader will be handed over to the police after being discharged from the PIMS hospital, sources said.

Earlier, a six-member medical board has been constituted for the treatment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, a day after he was shifted to the hospital for his medical tests before being handed over to Islamabad police on physical remand.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill had been transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad after he reportedly faced respiratory issues on Wednesday night.

The Duty Magistrate hearing the sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill ordered the Investigation officer (IO) to submit his medical report in court by tomorrow morning.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad session court handed the PTI leader to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand.

