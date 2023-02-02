Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad fixed February 11 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case while prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer Burhan Moazzam appeared before the district and sessions court.

During the course of the proceedings, the court ordered all the respondents to ensure their presence at the next hearing and fixed February 11 for the indictment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill.

The LHC approved protective bail of Gill till January 24 besides ordering the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide copies of all cases against the PTI leader.

