Shahbaz Gill to visit newsrooms to demand hike in journalists’ salaries

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday announced to visit newsrooms of television channels to demand a hike in salaries of journalists, hours after an announcement of increment from President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Shahbaz Gill said that he would visit offices of major news outlets in the next week along with a delegation and will demand an increase in the salaries of journalists.

“The economy is growing at 5.37 percent and media houses have earned profits above 40 percent,” he said and added that it could not be understood as to why salaries of a common journalist are not being increased.

The remarks came after President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal announced on Friday a pay raise for his employees following, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to the corporate sector to increase the salaries of their staff.

In the first phase, Mr Salman Iqbal said the staff receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs20,000 will be given a raise of 80 per cent. “We have reached this stage with the blessing of Allah Almighty and countless efforts of the team,” he said.

Well done @Salman_ARY for increasing salaries of ARY employees substantially. Big business houses have made exceptional profits in the last couple of years. Hope others will also follow and share the increased profitability with their workers by increasing their salaries — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 28, 2022

شکریہ سلمان اقبالARY کی طرح باقی میڈیا بھی ذمہ داری کا احساس کریں اور منافع کے ثمرات لوگوں تک پہنچائیں ہمارا تنخواہ دار طبقہ مہنگائ سے متاثر ہوا ہے اور ایسے اقدامات اس طبقے کو مہنگائ سے نبٹنے میں معاون ہوں گے،صحت کارڈ کے ذریعے حکومت نےمیڈیکل اخراجات کا خرچ پہلے ہی اپنے ذمہ لیا ہے pic.twitter.com/egwg9OTiwV — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 28, 2022

