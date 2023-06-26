Court order Shahbaz Gill’s arrest, directs NADRA to block CNIC

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad on Monday ordered the arrest of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in a sedition case, ARY News reported.

A case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

Additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sepra took up the case of sedition against Gill.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge said Gill is deliberately delaying the proceedings of the case.

Upon his continuous absence from the proceedings, the court ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Shahbaz Gill and present him before the court if he appear at any airport in Pakistan.

The court also directed National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman to block the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The court also directed authorities concerned to fix notice of absconder at his Faisalabad residence. The details of properties under Gill’s name in Faisalabad and Islamabad has also been sought by the court.

It may be noted that on March 29, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill to travel to the United States (US) for four weeks.