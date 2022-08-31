Shahbaz Gill’s health worsens in jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff, Shahbaz Gill’s health condition has deteriorated once again in the Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital reached Adiala Jail for a medical examination of Shahbaz Gill who is said to be suffering from chest pain and shortness of breath.

Sources told ARY News that Gill is being transferred to the Adiala Jail’s hospital for his complete medical examination.

It should be noted that Gill had been arrested on August 9 on sedition charges.

In its decision, the court said that Shahbaz Gill is a party leader and he did not give the controversial statement in an internal meeting. Gill’s statement was not in the interest of the people nor in the national integrity, whereas, the law does not grant bail to all accused.

