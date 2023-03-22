Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case deferred again

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Wednesday once again deferred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case and approved his plea seeking exemption from appearance.

Gill’s lawyer appeared in court on behalf of the PTI leader and filed a request for his exemption from appearance.

SHAHBAZ GILL TO BE INDICTED IN SEDITION CASE ON FEB 27

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had fixed March 22 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Gill in a sedition case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

